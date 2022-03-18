AUD/USD and NZD/USD Eye Additional Upsides

AUD/USD started a fresh increase above the 0.7300 zone. NZD/USD is also showing positive signs and there was a clear move above the 0.6850 resistance.

Important Takeaways for AUD/USD and NZD/USD

· The Aussie Dollar started a fresh increase after it cleared 0.7250 against the US Dollar.

· There was a break above a key bearish trend line with resistance near 0.7235 on the hourly chart of AUD/USD.

· NZD/USD also climbed higher after forming a base above the 0.6720 level.

· There was a move above a major bearish trend line with resistance near 0.6775 on the hourly chart of NZD/USD...More info: blog FXOpen











