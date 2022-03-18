Full Auto Trade Mode FAQ

GoodMorningEA v1.99

1. What is Full Auto Trade Mode (FAT)?

Full Auto Trade Mode is our original trading mode based on Smooth strategy. When you use night scalper EA, are you confused about what pairs to configure? Full Auto Trade mode will completely solve your trouble. As long as the full auto trade mode is turned on, EA will automatically select the pairs with the best performance in the month, and the pairs will also automatically switch each month.





Simply set Full Auto Trade to true, and keep the symbols list empty (In FAT mode, even if you fill in the content, it will not work).

2. What are the advantages of Full Auto Trade mode?

According to our long-term research, the performance of each currency pair is different in months. Compared with a single pair or multiple pairs, the a Full Auto Trade mode only selects the month in which each currency pair has the most stable performance for many years for trading, so that the trading result is more stable with a profit and loss ratio.

3. How to backtest the Full Auto Trade mode?

GoodMorningEA has MT4/5 version already, MT5 supports Full Auto Trade mode back test. Because the MT4 backtest system does not support the call of multiple pairs, so you cannot back test this mode in MT4.

But the performance of MT4/5 Full Auto Trade mode in real trading is completely consistent.

4. How to confirm the Full Auto Trade mode works correctly?

After loading EA into an M5 chart, open Full Auto Trade and set the number of pairs and the risky lot size.

If the operation is correct, two or more pairs will be traded. If you only trade the current pair of the EA load chart, the mode is not working correctly. Please reload.





5. Can Full Auto Trade mode supports pairs with suffixes?

V1.99's FAT mode already supports currency pairs with suffixes.









For the Full Auto Trade mode, we continue to optimize to ensure GoodMorningEA has stronger performance and better user experience. Thanks for your support.



