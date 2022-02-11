Dow Jones, fractal structure (time frame 1 Day / 02/10/2022).

Taking into account the fractal structure emerging on February 10, 2022 on the chart of the Dow Jones index, built with a time frame of 1 day, it can be assumed with a high degree of probability that the formation of the 3rd segment of the fractal, which is indicated in red on the chart.

Taking into account the global fractal structure, the most likely scenario for the formation of the 3rd segment of the red fractal will be the formation of the F34 fractal, which is indicated in blue.

The implementation of this model of the dynamics of the Dow Jones index assumes that the index values may fall to the 27'500 mark as part of the formation of the 1st segment of the blue fractal, after which the values will rebound to the level of 30'000 points as part of the formation of the 2nd segment blue fractal followed by the formation of the 3rd segment of the blue fractal and a decrease in the Dow Jones index to 26,500 points by the end of May 2022.





Monitoring of current models of future price dynamics on the costforecast channel.



