The Five Stars Trend indicator evaluates the trend on selected trading instruments and timeframes in the form of a five-star rating, and also gives recommendations for entering and exiting the market.





Key features of Five Stars Trend

Allows you to flexibly customize your interface: background color, title, font size.

Ability to manually set up to 10 own sets of trading instruments and timeframes.

Set and edit the rating calculation system yourself. How to use the indicator and recommendations After setting the indicator, you need to monitor the direction of the trend and the number of stars. Trend Direction Star Rating Buy Sell Uptrend 1 Star No Out Uptrend 2 Stars No Out Uptrend 3 Stars Wait

Uptrend 4 Stars In

Uptrend 5 Stars In Downtrend 1 Star No Out Downtrend 2 Stars No Out Downtrend 3 Stars Wait Downtrend 4 Stars In Downtrend 5 Stars In





Five Start Trend Options and Settings

Visual settings Font Size - font size in the indicator.

- font size in the indicator. Caption color - color of the title bar of the indicator window.

- color of the title bar of the indicator window. Back color - background color of the indicator window.

- background color of the indicator window. Uptrend color - the color of the uptrend.

- the color of the uptrend. Downtrend color - the color of the downtrend. Settings for trading instruments and timeframes

Symbols for monitoring - a list of trading tools for trend tracking. No more than 10, separated by commas. The names must match the names of the broker tools.

- a list of trading tools for trend tracking. No more than 10, separated by commas. The names must match the names of the broker tools. Timeframes for monitoring - a list of timeframes of previously selected trading instruments. No more than 10. They will correspond to the number of the selected instrument. Setting a trend indicator Trend period - the period of the trend indicator. The higher the more sensitive.

- the period of the trend indicator. The higher the more sensitive. Smoothing period - indicator smoothing period. The higher, the smoother the transitions of the trend.

- indicator smoothing period. The higher, the smoother the transitions of the trend. Shift - offset tracking indicator. 0 - current bar, 1 - previous, etc.

- offset tracking indicator. 0 - current bar, 1 - previous, etc. 1 Star ... 5 Stars - editable thresholds for displaying trend strength values. DOWNLOAD FREE



