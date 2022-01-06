Owl Craft Pro EA - Consistent Profit - Suitable for Hedge Account - ECN

Owl Craft Pro is a powerful scalping strategy that employs a smart entry and exit algorithm as well as sophisticated filtering algorithms to discover just the safest entry points during market calms. This approach is designed to provide long-term, consistent growth. It is a professional tool that incorporates all of the latest trading advancements. There's nothing fancy about this, no Holy Grail testing, no "risk-free martingale," just a rigid rule-based method to trading that allows you to maximize profits while keeping risks under control.

Link : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/76255

Supported currency pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD, EURCHF, USDCAD, USDCHF, AUDCAD, EURCAD, EURAUD

Recommended timeframe: M15

Note: BACKTEST in Real Tick Data !!

The EA does not use a grid or a martingale strategy. Only pending orders are used to enter trades, and each trade has a stop loss!

Features:

To trade all symbols, you only need one chart.

There are multiple currency pairs that are supported.

Back-testing and live performance were both excellent.

News Filter (Advanced)

Automatically detects the time zone

System that adapts to its environment

Filter for Negative Swap











