Owl Craft Pro EA - Consistent Profit - Suitable for Hedge Account - ECN

Owl Craft Pro is a powerful scalping strategy that employs a smart entry and exit algorithm as well as sophisticated filtering algorithms to discover just the safest entry points during market calms. This approach is designed to provide long-term, consistent growth. It is a professional tool that incorporates all of the latest trading advancements. There's nothing fancy about this, no Holy Grail testing, no "risk-free martingale," just a rigid rule-based method to trading that allows you to maximize profits while keeping risks under control.
Link : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/76255
Supported currency pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD, EURCHF, USDCAD, USDCHF, AUDCAD, EURCAD, EURAUD
Recommended timeframe: M15
Note: BACKTEST in Real Tick Data !!
The EA does not use a grid or a martingale strategy. Only pending orders are used to enter trades, and each trade has a stop loss!
Features:
- To trade all symbols, you only need one chart.
- There are multiple currency pairs that are supported.
- Back-testing and live performance were both excellent.
- News Filter (Advanced)
- Automatically detects the time zone
- System that adapts to its environment
- Filter for Negative Swap