Ofir Collaborative trading from Telegram (Part 3: Notify)
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Ofir Collaborative trading from Telegram (Part 3: Notify)

28 June 2022, 12:48
Gad Benisty
Gad Benisty
6
2 048

More details in Ofir online user manual


Ofir Notify is a tool which send alerts on trades to Telegram
  1. Alert on any event concerning a position : Opening, Closing, modification (SL, TP)
  2. Send alerts to Chats, Groups and Channel
  3. Alert on Equity change
  4. Display Risk, Reward and progress of profit/lost for each position
  5. Customization of alerts
  6. Sending charts screenshots with alerts
  7. Send signals from your indicators or experts
  8. Multi-lingual

This application is  100% based on Telegram in order to be managed and set up from your mobile.

Getting Started

1) Create you Bot in Telegram

  1. Open your Telegram Application and search for “ BotFather
  2. Type /start and click/type /newbot to create a new bot
  3. Give your bot a nickname and username
    (e.g., nickname:  My Notify Bot *and username: *MyNotifyBot)
  4. Congratulations! You have created your Telegram bot.
  5. Save your bot API token (e.g. 1324115883:….).

2) Install the Expert Notify in MT4

  1. Back in MetaTrader 4, go to Tools > Options > Expert Advisors > tick ‘Allowed WebRequest for listed URL’ and add https://api.telegram.org
  2. Open data folder (Menu File/Open Data Folder)
  3. Copy the file OfirNotify.ex4 to the folder MQL4/Experts
  4. Copy the content of Zip File (Templates and Icon files) into the directory MQL4/Files/Ofir/Docs (create the sub folders if they don’t exist)
  5. Attach Ofir Notify to a new chart in MT4
  6. Enter the Telegram Bot Token (from Bot Father)
  7. Enter your Chat ID (if you don’t have, access the Bot UserInfoBot in Telegram)
  8. Ofir Notify is now running
  9. In Telegram open the Bot (search Bot username and start a chat with it)
  10. In MT4 In Ofir Notify Panel, press button Test Chat to check the connection. You should receive a message in Telegram.
  11. Congrats!! Ofir Notify is now ready to work for you

3) Settings

Open a chat with your Bot in Telegram.
Press the  Start button.

Press the  Home button to access Ofir Notify home page.

Press the  Setting button and select what needs to be changed.

Select which events should be notified

Enter the % of equity change to be notified (0: no notification)

If you want to be alerted when Equity changes, enter the percentage (e.g 1 for 1%) of Equity variation

More details in Ofir online user manual

#Telegram Collaborative Signals Bot