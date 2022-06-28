Ofir Collaborative trading from Telegram (Part 3: Notify)

More details in Ofir online user manual
Ofir Notify is a tool which send alerts on trades to Telegram
- Alert on any event concerning a position : Opening, Closing, modification (SL, TP)
- Send alerts to Chats, Groups and Channel
- Alert on Equity change
- Display Risk, Reward and progress of profit/lost for each position
- Customization of alerts
- Sending charts screenshots with alerts
- Send signals from your indicators or experts
- Multi-lingual
This application is 100% based on Telegram in order to be managed and set up from your mobile.
Getting Started
1) Create you Bot in Telegram
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2) Install the Expert Notify in MT4
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3) Settings
Open a chat with your Bot in Telegram.
Press the Start button.
Press the Home button to access Ofir Notify home page.
Press the Setting button and select what needs to be changed.
Select which events should be notified
Enter the % of equity change to be notified (0: no notification)
If you want to be alerted when Equity changes, enter the percentage (e.g 1 for 1%) of Equity variation