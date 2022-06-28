Ofir Collaborative trading from Telegram (Part 3: Notify)

More details in Ofir online user manual

Ofir Notify is a tool which send alerts on trades to Telegram

This application is 100% based on Telegram in order to be managed and set up from your mobile.

Open a chat with your Bot in Telegram.

Press the Start button.

Press the Home button to access Ofir Notify home page.

Press the Setting button and select what needs to be changed.

Enter the % of equity change to be notified (0: no notification)

If you want to be alerted when Equity changes, enter the percentage (e.g 1 for 1%) of Equity variation