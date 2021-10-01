EUR/USD: TRADING SCENARIOS

Given the positive dynamics of the dollar, most likely, the decline in EUR / USD will resume. In this case, the pair will head towards the lower border of the descending channel on the weekly chart, which is currently passing through the 1.1450 level, and then towards the support level 1.1285 (23.6% Fibonacci level of the upward correction in the wave of the pair's decline from the level 1.3870, which began at May 2014, to the level of 1.0500).

In an alternative scenario and after the breakdown of the resistance levels 1.1630, 1.1655, 1.1669 EUR / USD may regain its upward trend. However, only a breakdown of the key resistance level of 1.1860 will indicate a return of EUR / USD to the bull market.

So far, preference should be given to short positions.

Trading Recommendations

Sell Stop 1.1560. Stop-Loss 1.1640. Take-Profit 1.1500, 1.1450, 1.1285

Buy Stop 1.1640. Stop-Loss 1.1560. Take-Profit 1.1655, 1.1669, 1.1710, 1.1749, 1.1770, 1.1780, 1.1830, 1.1860, 1.1900, 1.1950, 1.2065, 1.2180, 1.2260, 1.2340, 1.2450, 1.2580, 1.2600

*) EUR/USD: Current Fundamental Analysis and Market Expectations

**) the most up-to-date "hot" analytics and trading recommendations (including entries into trades "by-the-market") - https://t.me/fxrealtrading



