S&P500: TRADING RECOMMENDATIONS

The nearest resistance levels, which the price will have to overcome before heading towards 4600.0, are at 4430.0, 4447.0, 4454.0. Their breakdown will be a confirmation signal for the resumption of purchases.





In an alternative scenario, a breakdown of the local support level of 4305.0 may trigger a deeper correction to the support levels of 4245.0, 4130.0, 4040.0. The first signal for the implementation of this scenario may be a breakdown of the local support level of 4365.0.

Long positions are still preferred in the current situation.





Trading recommendations

Sell Stop 4350.0. Stop-Loss 4410.0. Targets 4300.0, 4245.0, 4130.0, 4040.0

Buy by market, Buy Stop 4410.0. Stop-Loss 4350.0. Targets 4430.0, 4447.0, 4454.0, 4485.0, 4545.0, 4600.0

*) S&P 500: Current Fundamental Analysis and Market Expectations

**) the most up-to-date "hot" analytics and trading recommendations (including entries into trades "by-the-market") - https://t.me/fxrealtrading



