Analytics & Forecasts

Daily Analysis via Trend Currency Strength Meter Indicator

9 September 2021, 13:31
STE S.S.COMPANY
Sayadi Achraf
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 Trend Currency Strength Meter for MT4 & MT5

My name is Ashref, a computer engineer and Founder of Finansya. I'm creating and coding trading systems and analytics tools for Metatrader both MT4 and MT5.  I created this post in our blog to provide  examples of analysis provided by our Currency Strength Meter Indicator


  


DOWNLOAD Currency Strength Meter Indicator for MT4 ,

Click here :   https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/46154


DOWNLOAD Currency Strength Meter Indicator for MT5,

Click here :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/47272


Example of analyzing EURUSD via our currency Strength Meter.



Example of analyzing NZDJPY via our currency Strength Meter.


Example of analyzing USDCAD via our currency Strength Meter.


If you have some questions or if you need help :

1. Contact me via Private Message.


Author

SAYADI ACHREF , fintech software engineer and founder of Finansya.