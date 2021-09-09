Daily Analysis via Trend Currency Strength Meter Indicator

Trend Currency Strength Meter for MT4 & MT5

My name is Ashref, a computer engineer and Founder of Finansya. I'm creating and coding trading systems and analytics tools for Metatrader both MT4 and MT5. I created this post in our blog to provide examples of analysis provided by our Currency Strength Meter Indicator









DOWNLOAD Currency Strength Meter Indicator for MT4 , Click here : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/46154

DOWNLOAD Currency Strength Meter Indicator for MT5, Click here : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/47272



Example of analyzing EURUSD via our currency Strength Meter.





Example of analyzing NZDJPY via our currency Strength Meter.





Example of analyzing USDCAD via our currency Strength Meter.



If you have some questions or if you need help :

1. Contact me via Private Message.





Author SAYADI ACHREF , fintech software engineer and founder of Finansya.



