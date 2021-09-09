Daily analysis via Support and Resistance Screener





My name is Ashref, a computer engineer and Founder of Finansya. I'm creating and coding trading systems and analytics tools for Metatrader both MT4 and MT5. I created this post in our blog to provide examples of using Strong Support and Resistance Zones identified by Support & Resistance Screener Indicator.









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DOWNLOAD Support & Resistance Screener Indicator for MT5 Click here : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/53640











Example of Strong support and Resistance Zones identified by Support and Resistance Screener Indicator .

EURUSD, H1 timeframe.

Analysis : We have 3 Strong Resistances Zones and 2 weak resistance levels.

USDCAD, H1 timeframe.









Analysis : We have 3 Strong Resistances Zones and 3 Strong Support Zones.





If you have some questions or if you need help :

1. Contact me via Private Message.



