Analytics & Forecasts

Daily analysis via Support and Resistance Screener

9 September 2021, 13:18
STE S.S.COMPANY
Sayadi Achraf
0
378


My name is Ashref, a computer engineer and Founder of Finansya. I'm creating and coding trading systems and analytics tools for Metatrader both MT4 and MT5.  I created this post in our blog to provide  examples of using  Strong Support and Resistance Zones identified by Support & Resistance Screener Indicator.


 

DOWNLOAD Support & Resistance Screener Indicator for MT4

Click here :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/46174


DOWNLOAD Support & Resistance Screener Indicator for MT5

Click here :   https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/53640

Example of Strong support and Resistance Zones identified by Support and Resistance Screener Indicator. 


EURUSD, H1 timeframe.


Analysis : We have 3 Strong Resistances Zones and 2 weak resistance levels.


USDCAD, H1 timeframe.





Analysis : We have 3 Strong Resistances Zones and 3 Strong Support Zones.



If you have some questions or if you need help :

1. Contact me via Private Message.


Author

SAYADI ACHREF , fintech software engineer and founder of Finansya.