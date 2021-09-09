Daily analysis via Support and Resistance Screener

My name is Ashref, a computer engineer and Founder of Finansya. I'm creating and coding trading systems and analytics tools for Metatrader both MT4 and MT5. I created this post in our blog to provide examples of using Strong Support and Resistance Zones identified by Support & Resistance Screener Indicator.
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Example of Strong support and Resistance Zones identified by Support and Resistance Screener Indicator.
EURUSD, H1 timeframe.
Analysis : We have 3 Strong Resistances Zones and 2 weak resistance levels.
USDCAD, H1 timeframe.
Analysis : We have 3 Strong Resistances Zones and 3 Strong Support Zones.
If you have some questions or if you need help :
1. Contact me via Private Message.
Author
SAYADI ACHREF , fintech software engineer and founder of Finansya.