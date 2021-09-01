EUR/USD H1 - LAST YEAR - EA - GMT (-2)
Analytics & Forecasts

EUR/USD H1 - LAST YEAR - EA - GMT (-2)

1 September 2021, 15:35
Joao Marcilio
Joao Marcilio
0
175


Today I am publishing about the positive results obtained by combining the indicators:


  • WPR
  • STANDARD DEVIATION
  • CCI
  • ENVELOPES


Starting Balance: 300.00 USD

Leverage: 1/500

Lot: 0.01

Spread 2




Backtest output


Average HPR

0.18 %

Average position length

7 bars

Backtest quality

100.00 %

Balance line stability

85.49

Bars in trade

1308

Bars in trade

21.23 %

Count of trades

180

Max consecutive losses

3

Max drawdown

4.07 %

Max drawdown

13.04 USD

Months on profit

91.00 %

Net balance

414.47 USD

Net profit

114.47 USD

Profit factor

2.17

Profit per day

0.32 USD

R - squared

97.03

Return / drawdown

8.78

Sharpe ratio

0.34

Max stagnation

7.27 %

Max stagnation

19 days

System Quality number

4.61

Win / loss

0.69










Although the results show good results, it is necessary to note that not every month was profitable, and past results do not guarantee positive future results.

The main idea is to publish a technical analysis study with enough parameters for you to perform a back test, and thus draw your own conclusions.

I do not recommend using the EA in real account.


Download EA Click Here



#WPR #STANDARD DEVIATION #CCI #ENVELOPES #EURUSD #EA