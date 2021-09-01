EUR/USD H1 - LAST YEAR - EA - GMT (-2)

Today I am publishing about the positive results obtained by combining the indicators:

Backtest output

Average HPR 0.18 % Average position length 7 bars Backtest quality 100.00 % Balance line stability 85.49 Bars in trade 1308 Bars in trade 21.23 % Count of trades 180 Max consecutive losses 3 Max drawdown 4.07 % Max drawdown 13.04 USD Months on profit 91.00 % Net balance 414.47 USD Net profit 114.47 USD Profit factor 2.17 Profit per day 0.32 USD R - squared 97.03 Return / drawdown 8.78 Sharpe ratio 0.34 Max stagnation 7.27 % Max stagnation 19 days System Quality number 4.61 Win / loss 0.69























Although the results show good results, it is necessary to note that not every month was profitable, and past results do not guarantee positive future results.

The main idea is to publish a technical analysis study with enough parameters for you to perform a back test, and thus draw your own conclusions.

I do not recommend using the EA in real account.





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