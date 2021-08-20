GBPUSD Market Analytics for 08/20/2021





Good day to all! This is the picture shown today by our chart with the "Forex strength meter" indicator. As we can see the price today for GBPUSD is going down, but the Stochastic and MACD are already beginning to consolidate for a correction or trend change. The Forex strength meter is now showing a downward trend. Fractals also begin to fix the lower peaks of the correction.





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