The Metatrader trading platform has a great advantage, as it allows you to develop and implement your own technical indicators using the MQL4 programming language. In this section, you can find the best trading tools for MT4 platforms, as well as technical indicators, automated systems, special calculators and even formulas to calculate the risk of your operations.

We have selected for you a large collection of technical indicators designed by experienced traders to help you create all kinds of trading systems.

forex indicators mt4 are technical analysis tools designed for forex traders. Simply put, custom forex indicators are mathematical formulas that enable traders to identify market trends and use these concepts to execute their operations.

The AtoZMarkets Indicator Gallery includes a large number of very effective and easy-to-use custom indicators.

We got most of these tools from their own creators and it's great for us to be able to share them with all the operators in the market. If you have your own indicator creation and would like to submit it, please contact us and we will be happy to publish it.

In addition to this, when you download the MT4 trading platform, you also get some of the most popular trading indicators for free.

What are MT4 plugins and add-ons?

MT4 plugins or add-ons are visual tools that allow traders to customize their MT4 platform. In this way, traders can tailor their trading platform to their trading needs.

However, no plugin will give you a guaranteed winning result, and you need to use these tools according to your specific trading goal.

Traders often combine more than one custom forex plugin and / or indicator to create their own trading strategy.











