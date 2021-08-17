What is a spread and what is it like?

In finance, a spread can have several meanings. Basically, however, they all refer to the difference between two prices, rates or returns. In one of the most common definitions, a spread is the gap between the buy and sell price of a security or asset, such as a stock, bond, or commodity. This is known as the bid and ask spread.

What is a spread and what is it like?

Spread can also refer to a difference in a trading position - the difference between a short position (that is, a sell) in one futures contract or currency and a long position (that is, a buy) in another. This is officially called a spread.

In underwriting, a spread can mean the difference between the amount paid to the issuer of a security and the price paid by the investor for that security, that is, the cost the underwriter pays to buy the issue compared to the price at which the underwriter sells it to the public.

The bid-ask spread is also known as the bid-ask spread and buy-sell. This spread of assets is influenced by a number of factors:

1. Offer or "offering" (the total number of outstanding shares available for trading)

2. Demand or interest in the stock

3. General trading activity of stocks

For securities such as futures, options, currency pairs, and stocks, the bid / ask spread is the difference between the prices quoted for an immediate order (demand) and an immediate sell (ask price). For a stock option, the spread will be the difference between the strike price and the market value.

Spread trading is also referred to as a relative value trade. Spread trades are the purchase of one security and the sale of another related security as a whole. Usually, spread trades are concluded with options or futures contracts. These trades are executed to obtain an overall net trade with a positive value called the spread.

Spreads are priced in units or pairs on future exchanges to ensure that the security is bought and sold at the same time. This eliminates the risk of execution when one part of the pair is executed and the other part fails.







