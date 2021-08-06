USD/CAD: TRADING RECOMMENDATIONS

Despite the fact that USD / CAD is in the zone below the key resistance level 1.2595, it found support at the important level 1.2505.

The first signal for buying will be a breakdown of the short-term resistance level of 1.2522. Growth to the zone above the resistance level of 1.2595 will confirm the recovery of the bullish dynamics of USD / CAD with the prospect of growth to the resistance levels of 1.2740 (Fibonacci level 38.2% of the downward correction in the wave of USD / CAD growth from the level of 0.9700 to the level of 1.4600), 1.2950 (see also "Fundamental Analysis and Recommendations")





In an alternative scenario, the first signal for selling USD / CAD will be a breakdown of the support level 1.2476. A break of the 1.2440 support level will confirm the return of USD / CAD to the long-term downtrend.





Trading recommendations

Sell Stop 1.2465. Stop-Loss 1.2535. Take-Profit 1.2440, 1.2330, 1.2200, 1.2165, 1.2100

Buy Stop 1.2535. Stop-Loss 1.2465. Take-Profit 1.2595, 1.2680, 1.2740, 1.2825, 1.2950

*) USD/CAD: Current Fundamental Analysis and Market Expectations

**) the most up-to-date "hot" analytics and trading recommendations (including entries into trades "by-the-market") - https://t.me/fxrealtrading



