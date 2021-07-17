



“ BS-FAQ ”

"Binary Signal" Frequently Asked Questions







MT4: mql5.com/en/market/product/69603











What is the number of signals?

The number of signals is very high. It is better to use reliable signals

In what time frames can it be used?

In all time frames

In what currency pairs can it be used?

In important currency pairs:

EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCAD, USDCHF, NZDUSD,

EURGBP, EURJPY, EURAUD, EURCAD, EURCHF, EURNZD,

GBPJPY, GBPAUD, GBPCAD, GBPCHF, GBPNZD,

AUDJPY, CADJPY, CHFJPY, NZDJPY,

AUDCAD, AUDCHF, NZDAUD,

CADCHF, NZDCAD,

NZDCHF

What is the best way to receive a signal?

To get good signals, it is better to work "multi-time". For example, if you received a buy signal in the one-hour timeframe, go to the lower timeframe, and if you receive the buy signal again, activate the binary buy option.

Do you also use this indicator?

Yes, I use several indicators at the same time to receive binary signals, which I will try to put other indicators on the site later.

Is binary trading a chance?

If you have good skills and indicators, binary signals are great. If you do not have knowledge, it will be a chance.

So gain the necessary knowledge and earn a good income.











