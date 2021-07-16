RSI Professional Settings



MT4: mql5.com/en/market/product/69587





Period :



Like the “period” settings in the main RSI indicator

If you are unfamiliar with the original RSI indicator, read the file on the RSI indicator.

Currency Pair :



Select the currency pair you want

The number of these currency pairs is limited. To prevent errors, we have used the drop-down menu. Let me know if you want different currency pairs or gold, bitcoin, etc. to be added to this list

If you select the Current option, it automatically selects the currency pair on the current chart

Time Frame:



Select the Time Frame you want

There are 9 different time frames in Meta Trader 4. Choose one of them.

If you select the Current option, it automatically selects the Time Frame on the current chart

Apply to :



Like the “Apply to” settings in the main RSI indicator

If you are unfamiliar with the original RSI indicator, read the file on the RSI indicator.



