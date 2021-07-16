RSI Professional Settings
MT4: mql5.com/en/market/product/69587
Period:
Like the “period” settings in the main RSI indicator
If you are unfamiliar with the original RSI indicator, read the file on the RSI indicator.
Currency Pair:
Select the currency pair you want
The number of these currency pairs is limited. To prevent errors, we have used the drop-down menu. Let me know if you want different currency pairs or gold, bitcoin, etc. to be added to this list
If you select the Current option, it automatically selects the currency pair on the current chart
Time Frame:
Select the Time Frame you want
There are 9 different time frames in Meta Trader 4. Choose one of them.
If you select the Current option, it automatically selects the Time Frame on the current chart
Apply to:
Like the “Apply to” settings in the main RSI indicator
If you are unfamiliar with the original RSI indicator, read the file on the RSI indicator.