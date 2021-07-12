All Blogs / My Trading / Trading Strategies All Blogs Analytics & ForecastsWeekly TrendsForecastsTrading SystemsMy TradingChartsTrading StrategiesStatisticsTrading IdeasScalpingNeural NetworksWave CountMarket NewsCurrencyMetalsCrude OilCompany NewsEventsBanksBrokersLaw/RegulationsOther Rules Trading Strategies Stats Trend WDO B3 Bot 12 July 2021, 22:51 Roberto Sant Ana Junqueira 3 106 Files: ReportTester-480539_v420_3Min.zip 708 kb #Trend WDO B3 Bot Wesley Bezerra Mota 2021.07.12 23:29 #1 Legal vou colocar aqui na conta Demo Roberto Sant Ana Junqueira 2021.07.12 23:30 #2 wesley.mota: Legal vou colocar aqui na conta Demo Ainda nao coloquei o ROBÔ….estava testando o link do arquivo de configuração Wesley Bezerra Mota 2021.07.12 23:33 #3 Roberto Sant Ana Junqueira: Ainda nao coloquei o ROBÔ….estava testando o link do arquivo de configuração realmente sé tem o .set To add comments, please log in or register Adding a Third Strategy Cut Our Drawdown from 39.8% to 27.2% Without Touching the Other Two Trading Strategies 21 0 +12.8% in One Week. But Profit Is Not the Most Important Thing. Statistics 31 0 Thank You to the MQL5 Community MoonDog EA My Trading 39 1 4 5 Mistakes Traders Make in Their First Year With AI EAs (And The Free Fix) My Trading 30 0 How to run my EA My Trading 32 0 How to Trade the Squeeze: A Volatility + Momentum Strategy with Squeeze Momentum Pro Trading Strategies 44 0 1 I Published the 17-Trade XAUUSD M5 Test on 22 August. Today, the Setup Appeared Again in Real Time. Trading Strategies 41 0 1 Eight Days Of This Kind Of Price Left Trading Strategies 34 0 1 The Version Of You Three Months From Now Trading Strategies 33 0 1 701 Smart Gold Hunter Ultimate Edition 96 Grid Scalper Pro MT5: An Adaptive Grid Architecture for MetaTrader 5 39 Thank You to the MQL5 Community MoonDog EA forex technical analysis eurusd EUR/USD gbpusd gold usdjpy GBP/USD usd/jpy usd Trading AUD/USD usd/chf S&P 500 forecast usd/cad Fed bitcoin Fxwirepro dax fundamental analysis VistaBrokers Gold spot ($) Silver spot ($) Crude Oil (WTI) USD/TRY audusd EUR forex news ECB