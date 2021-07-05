AUD/USD: TRADING RECOMMENDATIONS

A breakdown of the level of 0.7540 upwards will mean the restoration of the long-term upward dynamics of AUD / USD, and the breakdown of the resistance levels of 0.7610, 0.7626 will become a confirming signal for the resumption of long positions with targets at the resistance level 0.7835 and further at 0.8100, 0.8160, 0.8200 (see also "Fundamental Analysis and Recommendations")





In an alternative scenario, the decline in AUD / USD will resume. A signal for this will be a breakdown of the support levels 0.7531, 0.7510 (Fibonacci level 50% of the correction to the wave of the pair's decline from the level of 0.9500 in July 2014 to the lows of 2020 near the level of 0.5510).





Support levels: 0.7531, 0.7510, 0.7445, 0.7335

Resistance levels: 0.7540, 0.7610, 0.7626, 0.7742, 0.7815, 0.7835, 0.7885, 0.8000, 0.8160, 0.8200

Trading Recommendations

Sell ​​Stop 0.7505. Stop-Loss 0.7545. Take-Profit 0.7445, 0.7335

Buy Stop 0.7545. Stop-Loss 0.7505. Take-Profit 0.7610, 0.7626, 0.7742, 0.7815, 0.7835, 0.7885, 0.8000, 0.8160, 0.8200

*) AUD/USD: Current Fundamental Analysis and Market Expectations

**) the most up-to-date "hot" analytics and trading recommendations (including entries into trades "by-the-market") - https://t.me/fxrealtrading



