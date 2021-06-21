Pro.intraday trading

Hi traders,

Anyone can trade in forex during the day..

All you need is the" pro intradey trading " indicator. (Meta trader 4)





This indicator detects "Safe Buy/Sell" points by processing the "lowest value and highest value in the day" of this instrument at the time intervals you specify, giving you the "target Channel range" instantly on the live chart.

It offers buy 3-Buy 4 channels ( 2 blue lines Buy Zone) as Safe Purchase points.

It offers sell 1-Sell 2 channels (2 pink lines Sell Zone) as safe selling points.

Between the safe trading channels, it offers" between the first Pink Line and the first Blue Line", which is called the" waiting zone"; no transactions are made in this zone! just wait for entry to the "Safe Purchase or safe sale zones" to begin processing. Make gradual transactions within these channels according to your understanding of risk.

Daily Stratejy:

[img]https://charts.mql5.com/28/972/btcusd-m30-hizlifx-trading-ltd-3.png[/img]





About İndicator Settings :



This is about indicators settings! There are 2 types of traders; 1 - Buy Trader who feels psychologically comfortable ( Dollar Index down, all other instruments up) 2 - Sell trader (dollar index up all other instruments down) .

Indicator is the setting for these 2 types of traders. İndicator Settings For Buy Traders

İndicator Settings For Sell Traders





















https://www.resimyukle.org/i/Ozw3C





Twitter : https://twitter.com/aia_pro





https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/67983?source=Site+Profile+Seller#description























































