S&P 500: TRADING RECOMMENDATIONS

The S&P 500 remains in the long-term bull market zone. Above the important short-term support levels 4206.0, 4166.0, 4135.0, long positions in the S&P 500 are not in danger (see also "Fundamental Analysis and Recommendations")





A breakdown of the local resistance level 4244.0 (last month's highs and absolute highs) will be a signal for the resumption of the bullish trend of the S&P 500 and its growth towards the upper border of the ascending channel on the weekly chart and the mark of 4325.0.





Support levels: 4206.0, 4166.0, 4135.0, 4000.0, 3925.0, 3820.0

Resistance levels: 4244.0, 4300.0, 4325.0, 4400.0

Trading recommendations

Sell ​​Stop 4203.0. Stop-Loss 4238.0. Targets 4166.0, 4135.0, 4000.0, 3925.0, 3820.0

Buy Stop 4238.0. Stop-Loss 4203.0. Targets 4244.0, 4300.0, 4325.0, 4400.0

*) S&P 500: Current Fundamental Analysis and Market Expectations

**) the most up-to-date "hot" analytics and trading recommendations (including entries into trades "by-the-market") - https://t.me/fxrealtrading

***) trade! invite partners! earn!



