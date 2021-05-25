Analytics & Forecasts

NZD/USD: TRADING RECOMMENDATIONS

25 May 2021, 13:49
Yuri Papshev
Yuri Papshev
0
176

Above the key support levels 0.7075, 0.7000, 0.6960, NZD / USD remains in the bull market zone

(see Current Fundamental Analysis and Market Expectations)


. Above the short-term support levels 0.7204, 0.7186, 0.7170, nothing threatens long positions.


Support levels: 0.7204, 0.7186, 0.7170, 0.7100, 0.7075, 0.7000, 0.6960, 0.6900, 0.6865, 0.6830

Resistance levels: 0.7240, 0.7315, 0.7380, 0.7430, 0.7550, 0.7600

 

Trading recommendations

Sell Stop 0.7195. Stop-Loss 0.7245. Take-Profit 0.7186, 0.7170, 0.7100, 0.7075, 0.7000, 0.6960, 0.6900, 0.6865, 0.6830

Buy Stop 0.7245. Stop-Loss 0.7195. Take-Profit 0.7315, 0.7380, 0.7430, 0.7550, 0.7600

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**) NZD/USD:  Current Fundamental Analysis and Market Expectations

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