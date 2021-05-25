NZD/USD: TRADING RECOMMENDATIONS

Above the key support levels 0.7075, 0.7000, 0.6960, NZD / USD remains in the bull market zone

(see Current Fundamental Analysis and Market Expectations)





. Above the short-term support levels 0.7204, 0.7186, 0.7170, nothing threatens long positions.





Support levels: 0.7204, 0.7186, 0.7170, 0.7100, 0.7075, 0.7000, 0.6960, 0.6900, 0.6865, 0.6830

Resistance levels: 0.7240, 0.7315, 0.7380, 0.7430, 0.7550, 0.7600

Trading recommendations

Sell Stop 0.7195. Stop-Loss 0.7245. Take-Profit 0.7186, 0.7170, 0.7100, 0.7075, 0.7000, 0.6960, 0.6900, 0.6865, 0.6830

Buy Stop 0.7245. Stop-Loss 0.7195. Take-Profit 0.7315, 0.7380, 0.7430, 0.7550, 0.7600

*) for trading, I choose THIS BROKER and use VPS (to receive a bonus, enter the promo code - zomro_17601)

**) NZD/USD: Current Fundamental Analysis and Market Expectations

***) the most up-to-date "hot" analytics and trading recommendations (including entries into trades "by-the-market") - https://t.me/fxrealtrading



