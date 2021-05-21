WTI Oil : TRADING RECOMMENDATIONS

A signal to resume long positions will be a breakdown of the resistance level 63.40, and a breakdown of the resistance level 64.23 will become a confirmation signal.

In an alternative scenario, the price will resume its decline towards the long-term support level 56.00, and in case of its breakdown - towards the key support levels 52.00, 53.85 (see Current Fundamental Analysis and Market Expectations)





Support levels: 61.75, 60.61, 59.10, 56.00, 52.85, 52.00, 50.00, 46.50, 45.00, 41.90

Resistance levels: 63.40, 64.23, 66.30, 62.00, 66.30, 68.00, 70.00, 73.00, 77.00

Trading recommendations

Sell ​​Stop 61.55. Stop-Loss 63.15. Take-Profit 61.00, 60.61, 59.10, 56.00, 52.85, 52.00, 50.00, 46.50, 45.00, 41.90

Buy Stop 63.15. Stop-Loss 61.55. Take-Profit 63.40, 64.23, 66.30, 62.00, 66.30, 68.00, 70.00, 73.00, 77.00

*) for trading, I choose THIS BROKER and use VPS (to receive a bonus, enter the promo code - zomro_17601)

**) WTI: Current Fundamental Analysis and Market Expectations

***) the most up-to-date "hot" analytics and trading recommendations (including entries into trades "by-the-market") - https://t.me/fxrealtrading



