TIP: Using Ranging Market Detector to Detect Early Entry

TIP1: Whereas the lower timeframe may not show the presence of a trade opportunity, always check the immediate higher timeframe for such. The lower chart may be in a "changing trend mode", but the higher one may have already finished the retracement and ready for re-entry. See the contrast between the fig.1 H1 and fig.2 4H Charts.





Fig 1: 1H Chart. No Sell Opportunity Here. Tracking Retracement using Ranging Market Detector





Fig.2: H4 Chart: Sell Opportunity Available Here. Tracking Retracement using Ranging Market Detector

This ranging market indicator also offers you the ability to track when the market is trending. Therefore, one can say that this price scanner is the best MT4 forex indicator to work on whipsaw and trending market and retracement. We will be posting the above momentum-volume based indicator (yellow asterisks). As of now, use the indicator with the MT4 Chart Analyzing indicator (Chart Analyzer)





Indicator Name: Ranging Market Detector

Indicator Link: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/66062

Use With: Chart Analyzer: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/66927

Seller: Innovicient Limited



