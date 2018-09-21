COMPUTER GAME NAMED FOREX.

What do you feel when you start trading on the forex market? Lately I’m catching myself in the thought that I’m playing in specific game. That’s right – in a computer game. This is an intellectual logic game. Something like a quest. What is the purpose of this game? Will you say make money? No. The basic idea of this game is to choose the time and tool. Open a trading position and wait for it to reach your target. The more such operations are – the better.

How I play in this game? >>>