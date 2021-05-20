USD/CAD: TRADING RECOMMENDATIONS

Remaining below the key resistance levels 1.2760, 1.2740 (Fibonacci level 38.2% of the downward correction in the wave of USD / CAD growth from 0.9700 to 1.4600) USD / CAD is in the bear market zone (see Current Fundamental Analysis and Market Expectations)





A breakdown of the support level 1.2123 will be a signal for the resumption of short positions.

Support levels: 1.2100, 1.2015, 1.2000

Resistance levels: 1.2123, 1.2160, 1.2302, 1.2365, 1.2450, 1.2640, 1.2760, 1.3000

Trading scenarios

Sell Stop 1.2095. Stop-Loss 1.2150. Take-Profit 1.2015, 1.2000

Buy Stop 1.2150. Stop-Loss 1.2095. Take-Profit 1.2302, 1.2365, 1.2450, 1.2640, 1.2760, 1.3000

**)USD/CAD: Current Fund mental Analysis and Market Expectations

***) the most up-to-date "hot" analytics and trading recommendations (including entries into trades "by-the-market") - https://t.me/fxrealtrading



