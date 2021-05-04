NZD/USD: TRADING RECOMMENDATIONS

In case of a breakdown into the zone above the levels of 0.7140, 0.7150, further growth of NZD / USD, which maintains long-term positive dynamics above the important support levels 0.6970 (ЕМА200 on the monthly chart), 0.6960 (ЕМА200 on the daily chart), with targets at resistance levels 0.7240 (Fibonacci 38.2% retracement in the global wave of the pair's decline from 0.8820), 0.7550 (Fibonacci level 50% and the upper line of the ascending channel on the weekly chart) is possible.

Support levels: 0.7100, 0.7040, 0.7000, 0.6960, 0.6935, 0.6865, 0.6815

Resistance levels: 0.7140, 0.7150, 0.7200, 0.7240, 0.7280, 0.7315, 0.7380, 0.7430, 0.7550

Trading recommendations

Sell ​​Stop 0.7090. Stop-Loss 0.7160. Take-Profit 0.7040, 0.7000, 0.6960, 0.6935, 0.6865, 0.6815

Buy Stop 0.7160. Stop-Loss 0.7090. Take-Profit 0.7200, 0.7240, 0.7269, 0.7315, 0.7380, 0.7430, 0.7550

*) NZD/USD: Current Fundamental Analysis and Market Expectations

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