New NordFX Savings Account: Investment Income Plus Trading Income

The new Savings Account from NordFX represents a unique know-how developed by the company's specialists, based on DeFi technology. This account allows you not only to receive passive income up to 30% per annum, but also to increase your profits through operations in the financial markets. It is just enough to take a trade loan at only 3%.





DeFi (from the English "Decentralized financing") is a term for special applications in cryptocurrency or blockchain, aimed at eliminating financial intermediaries. It is these advantages of DeFi that have formed the basis of the innovative new NordFX Savings Account, allowing its owners to generate profits many times higher than interest on bank deposits. Passive income on their investments is currently about 30% per annum and may vary.

The world's most popular stablecoin, Tether (USDT), the rate of which is secured by real US dollars in a ratio of 1:1, is used as the account currency. The minimum deposit amount for this account is equal to $500. In addition to USDT, deposits are also allowed with USDC and DAI stablecoins, which will be automatically converted to USDT. Withdrawals are also possible in USDT.

The undoubted advantage of this account is the ability to take a trade loan secured by the funds placed in it. The interest on the loan is only 3% per annum and is deducted from the investment income. The loan funds are instantly credited to the balance of the Trader's Cabinet and can be used for trading on terms similar to those of a Zero account.

This feature gives account holders the opportunity to maximize returns on their investments through trading in financial markets.

Investment income is credited to the Savings Account on a daily basis and can be withdrawn at any time without restrictions.

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Notice: These materials are not investment recommendations or guidelines for working in financial markets and are intended for informational purposes only. Trading in financial markets is risky and can result in a complete loss of deposited funds.

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