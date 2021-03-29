EUR/USD: TRADING RECOMMENDATIONS

Negative dynamics prevails, and in case of a breakdown of the support level 1.1780 EUR / USD will go towards the support levels 1.1600, 1.1550. Their breakdown will increase the risks of a resumption of the long-term bearish trend in EUR / USD (see "Fundamental Analysis and Market Expectations")

Support Levels: 1.1780, 1.1600, 1.1550, 1.1285

Resistance Levels: 1.1835, 1.1851, 1.1915, 1.1959, 1.1990, 1.2055, 1.2070, 1.2100, 1.2180, 1.2270, 1.2340, 1.2555, 1.2580, 1.2600

Trading Recommendations

Sell ​​Stop 1.1755. Stop-Loss 1.1855. Take-Profit 1.1700, 1.1600, 1.1550, 1.1285

Buy Stop 1.1855. Stop-Loss 1.1755. Take-Profit 1.1915, 1.1959, 1.1990, 1.2055, 1.2070, 1.2100, 1.2180, 1.2270, 1.2340, 1.2555, 1.2580, 1.2600

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**) EUR/USD: Current Fundamental Analysis and Market Expectations

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