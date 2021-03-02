Trend Trading – A Seven-Step Approach to Success – By Daryl Guppy

2007, 440 pages, by Daryl Guppy



A good starting point for those who want to learn to trade the markets. Essentially is a trend trading approach that could be used as an additional study to build your own strategies. Daryl Guppy is famous for its GMMA – Guppy Multiple Moving Averages, a Trend Trading tool for visually “see” what is happening with the market in a Short and Long-term picture.

If you are studying Technical Analysis you will certainly expand your knowledge with this book. For those who want to experiment for yourselves the GMMA tool, we build our own optimized version of it here – it is FREE:

Guppy Zones





Enjoy!



