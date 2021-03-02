GBP/USD: TRADING RECOMMENDATIONS

At the time of publication of this article, the GBP / USD pair is traded in the zone of strong short-term support levels 1.3878, 1.3823. Considering the long-term upward dynamics of the pair, it is logical to place buy orders in this zone with stops below the support level 1.3823.

GBP / USD continues to trade within the upward channels on the daily and weekly charts, generally maintaining long-term positive dynamics (also see "Fundamental analysis and market expectations")





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Support levels: 1.3878, 1.3823, 1.3730, 1.3565, 1.3390, 1.3270, 1.3210

Resistance levels: 1.3970, 1.3979, 1.4100, 1.4350, 1.4440, 1.4580

Trading recommendations

Sell ​​Stop 1.3850. Stop-Loss 1.3940. Take-Profit 1.3823, 1.3730, 1.3565, 1.3390, 1.3270, 1.3210

Buy by-market, Buy Stop 1.3940. Stop-Loss 1.3850. Take-Profit 1.3970, 1.3979, 1.4100, 1.4350, 1.4440, 1.4580





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**) GBP/USD: Current Fundamental Analysis and Market Expectations



