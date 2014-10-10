Sony Looks to PlayStation to Sell Smartphones

Sony Corp. (6758) is turning to the booming PlayStation business to help its struggling smartphone division, unveiling a new mobile handset with Verizon Communications Inc.’s network that streams video games.

The new Xperia Z3v phone will go on sale in the U.S. on Oct. 23 at Verizon stores, Kunimasa Suzuki, Sony’s mobile chief, said today at an event in New York.

“We know the challenges of building up our business,” Suzuki said. “The U.S. is one of the most exciting smartphone markets in the world and of course one of the toughest.”

Sony is looking for ways to bolster the flagging mobile phone division, which led the company to record a 180 billion yen ($1.7 billion) charge this year, cut employees and cancel its dividend for the first time. Sony’s devices have about 3.1 percent of the global market for smartphones, according to Bloomberg Intelligence data.

The new phone will let users access PlayStation 4 games remotely if they own the console and software. The Tokyo-based company said in August that more than 10 million consoles have been sold worldwide, marking the fastest growth in PlayStation’s hardware history.

Sony’s 2012 purchase of Gaikai Inc. provided the technology to stream PlayStation games by allowing access from remote applications. Gamers will be able to buy a separate controller made for the phone that can stream titles like Activision Blizzard Inc.’s newest Destiny game or Take-Two Interactive Software Inc.’s Grand Theft Auto.

Wearable Device

Sony also offers a service called PlayStation Now that lets gamers stream, instead of download, an array of games. It’s available in North America for select Sony devices, including Bravia TVs. Sony has said it’s planning a release for smartphones and tablets.

The company also said at the event today that Verizon will be the first carrier in the U.S. for its SmartWatch 3. Sony introduced the first model of the wearable device in 2012.