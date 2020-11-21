present SITE - PRESENTATION OF RESULTS AND PERFORMANCE





Dear Trader, it is with great satisfaction that I present to you my new work on the disclosure of financial results, a more analytical work, where you can see a legitimate x-ray on the history of operations, and monthly projection. Only information that is of interest to the subscriber, since MQL5 discloses a lot of information, which is more directed to the signal provider, on my website I thought about the subscriber's view.





As of today, this will be the model for disclosing results.





See the link here





Hope you like it!