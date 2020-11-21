present SITE - PRESENTATION OF RESULTS AND PERFORMANCE
Analytics & Forecasts

present SITE - PRESENTATION OF RESULTS AND PERFORMANCE

21 November 2020, 01:22
Caboclo
[Deleted]
0
88


Dear Trader, it is with great satisfaction that I present to you my new work on the disclosure of financial results, a more analytical work, where you can see a legitimate x-ray on the history of operations, and monthly projection. Only information that is of interest to the subscriber, since MQL5 discloses a lot of information, which is more directed to the signal provider, on my website I thought about the subscriber's view.


As of today, this will be the model for disclosing results.


See the link here 


Hope you like it!

##x-ray #history #Trader #financial #analytical #operations #information #subscriber #MQL5 #signal