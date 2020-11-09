



Dear Trades





About Maryland FX:





After the week off, I will start to operate normally from the 8th of November, with something new, I am pausing the EURUSD pair, simply because of the expectation of better results, always evaluating a satisfactory return, and a low risk.

The general configuration is as follows:





EURGBP

GBPUSD





The estimated monthly profit is 14.57%, during the months of November, December and January 2021. With this change made, I continue to keep operations with the initial lot unchanged.





So, don't hesitate ... Join me here



