



Dear that title deserves your attention, imagine a situation where two salespeople try to sell you a product, both claim to be a great product, seller A is very popular in the city, and says having a product is great and has been tested several times. Seller B is not so popular, but says he has a great product and has been tested several times. All your neighbors and acquaintances bought with seller A, none with seller B, how would you rate both products? Just by the opinion of others?





Then you discover some characteristics, for example:

What can you conclude?





You can conclude that salesman A has many customers because he sells longer, and salesman B faces the difficulty that salesman A probably already faced in the beginning of his activities.





Although seller B's product has a 0.37% down difference, the product has 13 times more tests than product A, remember the more tests the greater the confidence, it is no accident that traders like strategies With many operations, everything that is good can be tested extensively and will remain good. The perfect match is:





Low Drawdown

High Profit

Many operations in a short time.





I draw your attention to the end of the title phrase “No trading activity? Danger! ”





Danger!





Friends, I made a point of drawing attention to this point, precisely because low-frequency strategies have the problem of keeping positions open for days and weeks, as you know the Forex market is highly volatile, and we cannot play with trading exposures. open with no clear profit objective. Note that even a five year old child can win in the forex market, he opens a buy position, puts a take profit and waits for the transaction to close, frankly the strategy of a five year old cannot be called a professional.





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