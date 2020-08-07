Mini Chart Indicators TOTALLY FREE! Only this weekend!

Olá Traders!



Chegou mais um raro momento em que um produto pago da Minions Labs se torna gratuito por algumas horas!

Desta vez, é o indicador Mini Chart Indicators!

Ficará gratuito neste fim-de-semana, começando às 19:00 de hoje.

A única gentileza que peço é de de um COMENTÁRIO/Nota, na área de Comentários no site MQL5.com, caso o indicador tenha sido útil pra você.



Espero que este indicador seja útil na sua jornada como trader, assim como é na minha.



---



Hello Traders!



Another rare moment has come when a paid product from Minions Labs becomes totally free for a few hours!

This time, it is the Mini Chart Indicators!

It will be free this weekend, starting at 19:00 today.

The only kindness I ask for is a REVIEW, in the Review area on the MQL5.com website, if the indicator has been useful for you.



I hope this indicator will be useful in your journey as a trader, just as it is in mine.



Live Long and Prosper.





Mini Chart Indicators







