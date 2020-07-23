(23 JULY 2020)DAILY MARKET BRIEF 2:EUR/USD is up

Gold futures are up 0.20% to 1,869.35.



Oil prices advanced on Thursday, though the rally is capped given the unexpected increase in US oil reserve. Meanwhile, consumption is damaged by the pandemic. The Energy Information Administration (EIA) said that crude inventories increased by 4.9 million barrels in the week to July 17, while analysts expected a decline of 2.1 million barrels.

In FX, the US dollar couldn’t benefit from the rising US-China tensions. The USD Index declined 0.15% to 94.785.

Elsewhere, the euro still leverages the upbeat sentiment after European leaders approved a recovery fund to ease the impact of the pandemic. EUR/USD is up 0.19% to 1.1590.



Finally, the pound is up against the greenback and down versus the euro. The British currency is under pressure after the Telegraph reported yesterday that the government led by Prime Minister Boris Johnson is close to abandoning trade negotiations with the EU.



By Strategy Desk



