The healthiest and most profitable trading rule: a 1: 2 ratio between SL and TP I think there is no absolute system in trading. Above all, we must always find a compromise in trading and update our systems, because the market always changes.

This is why we must always also monitor our robots to make sure they are going in the right direction.

My robot ProfitOnForex System one derives from years of experience, studies, courses, acquisition of different trading systems. But one thing I learned, even losing money: you must always have a Stop Loss. This may be a real SL or a hedging operation, but you must have it. Furthermore, it is better to remove the capital earned as soon as possible.

Of course a computer is better than us, it does not make mistakes because our phone is ringing or a colleague entered the door. So if we are able to reproduce our trading system perfectly, the computer is better than us not to fail.



This is why in the search for the perfect trading system, I decided to experiment with the healthiest and most profitable trading rule: a 1: 2 ratio between SL and TP. The new sets that I will publish and that I will test on my real account and on my Trading account will contain an SL and TP equal to 1: 2 with a Gain at this point of 2% and a risk of 0.5%.

I am also updating the system, and in a few days I will publish a new version of my robot.