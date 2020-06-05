This is a discussion about the ProfitOnForex System one EA just published on the MT4 Market.
Here are the available settings to test on the strategy tester and to set on your MT4
This is a discussion about the ProfitOnForex System one EA just published on the MT4 Market.
Here are the available settings to test on the strategy tester and to set on your MT4
This is the link to a real account shown on myfxbook, with all the statistics.
www.myfxbook.com/portfolio/proditonforex-system-one/5137746
I have created a web site for the ProfitOnForex System, visit it..... here
here the results of the last day
The official signal of the System to subscribe to.
Subscribe to the official telegram channel of the system
new results
New wonderful results in a few days
Actually we are in a correction fase. A system with only gains is not realistic.
If you use SLs you will have also losses in the account, but you will save your money and you will always know how much will you lose.
My trades are all with SL.
If you want you can set the EA without SL, but I think that is not a good practise in trading. It is up to you, if you want to exclude SL set 0 in the input panel.
In the same manner if you do not want to set TP put 0 in the input panel.
The healthiest and most profitable trading rule: a 1: 2 ratio between SL and TP
I think there is no absolute system in trading. Above all, we must always find a compromise in trading and update our systems, because the market always changes.
Of course a computer is better than us, it does not make mistakes because our phone is ringing or a colleague entered the door. So if we are able to reproduce our trading system perfectly, the computer is better than us not to fail.
The new strategy is working very well.
But I need to test it longer before publishing my settings.
Please ask me if you need help with the EA settings.
I perform my experiments on my real account which is:
Discussing my system and monitoring my EA ProfitOnForex System One,
I have 9 pairs on for set up in my MT4: AUDCHF, AUDJPY, CADCHF, CADJPY, CHFJPY, EURAUD, EURCHF, EURUSD, GBPNZD. They have been chosen in the past because in the MT4 Strategy tester they were the most profitable pairs setting a maximum drawdown of 25%.
But anyway, as many people write on the mql5 website, the market is always changing and statistics may be different from the real account.
Here are the results on an MT4 account where I used the same settings published in this discussion and always the same from the publishing of the EA (of course I have tested this system for more than one year).
as you can see the most profitable pairs from the 4th June 2020 are: CADCHF, CHFJPY, EURCHF. GBPNZD, AUDCHF, AUDJPY, EURUSD, CADJPY. EURAUD is not profitable along with GBPJPY.
Hence I will delete EURAUD as I have done for GBPJPY.
Using myfxbook.com is a nice way to understand what is wrong in your EA and to study statistics.
DRAWDOWN
Even is I optimised the EA setting no more than 25% drawdown, I have a maximum drawdown of 12.6% the 15th July 2020.
No more than 6 orders per pair in the set.
A good gain considering Pandemia in USA and summer time:
PLEASE TRY IT