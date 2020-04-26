EUR/USD VOLATILITY IS PRODUCING HIGH TRADING OPPORTUNITIES

See trading history by clicking here!

It´s been an amazing month so far and thanks to the high volatility of the EUR/USD currency pair we have been able to obtain an amazing 27% increase during the current 25 days of april, beating the 16% monthly target without putting too much risk on the equity and with proper money management strategies, so far and guided by the results we will keep only trading the EUR/USD pair as long as we´re able to find trading opportunities as profitable as the recent ones.3

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We keep growing up with outstanding performance, very sharp money and risk management, and trading matureness. Don´t miss the chance of being part of this amazing project.



