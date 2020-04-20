Forex trading is a game of probability

In every human being we have a lot of emotions in each situation we express in a particular way.Sometimes the emotions temporarily overwhelm the reason that affects the big picture. Forex market to curb feelings of greed and fear and fools actions is more difficult. So always remember: " Forex is a game of probability "

Why :

- There is no a rule, a formula, a teacher or a saint is always right in this market.

- There will be orders of losing orders alternating during the trading process.

- To win in the long run is important when you are lost and how much you lose.

Why should you understand this:

- Avoid delusion, I definitely have to win this order

- Objective psychology, compliance with capital management plans

- Meet a row of orders without arrogance to win a sequence of orders without losing

- At least follow a method a few months after a command sequence to know whether it works or not

- Compliance with SL not stuffed orders, gong interest to touch the TP or enough new key rate