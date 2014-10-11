12 Donald Trump Businesses That No Longer Exist





Donald Trump catapulted himself into the spotlight with his gilded real estate ventures and vibrant personality. The latter is what has made his show, "The Apprentice," such a huge success. And over the years, he's had an opinion or two about the business world. "In the end, you're measured not by how much you undertake but by what you finally accomplish," Trump once said.

"I think it's a great time to start a mortgage company... who knows about financing better than I do?"The company was shut down after a year and a half.Trump's name brand vodkas were being sold in Israel without authorization.Trump first released his own pseudo-Monopoly board game in 1989, but it didn't sell well at all and was discontinued after a year.Trump Ice has been available at Trump's casinos for some time, and according to Trump "it was so good that people wanted to buy cases of it!" So the bottles were produced and distributed to the masses. They never hit it big.GoTrump.com was a search engine for bargains on luxury travel deals. However, the site was quickly ripped apart by critics, and was shut down after a year.His daughter Ivanka Trump graced the debut issue's cover.Originally Trump owned the The New Jersey Generals — a United States Football League team — but he quickly sold them in order to focus on construction projects such as the Trump Tower.The airline never turned profit and Trump defaulted on his loans.

10. Trump Entertainment Resorts Inc. — 4 bankruptcies (1991, 2004, 2009, 2014)

11. Trump Tower Tampa (2006-2007)

The buyers lost a lot of money on the deal. The site was finally sold in 2011 for $5 million.



12. Trump University (2005 - 2011)

The business officially ended operations in 2011.







