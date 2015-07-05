10 Weekend Reads - 9 myths about the Greek crisis, What Bubble, Bitcoin Is Unsustainable, and more

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• 4 percent unemployment might be the new 5 percent unemployment (WaPo) but see The New Jobs Numbers Are Weaker Than They Look (NYT)
• 9 myths about the Greek crisis (Politico)
• A Venture Capital Giant Says: Bubble? What Bubble? (Dealbook)
• Things That Matter (Certifiable Planner)
• Bitcoin Is Unsustainable (Vice/Motherboard)
• A Comprehensive List of Everyone Trying to Sever Ties With Donald Trump (Gawker)
• Another Opportunity to Test Who is Right About the Economy (Washington Monthly)
• Airbnb and the Internet Revolution (Stratechery)
• One mind-blowing chart shows why the Supreme Court took on gerrymandering (WonkBlog) see also Majorities back Court rulings on marriage, ACA (CNN)
• You Might Never Love Exercise (But Do it Anyway) (Lifehacker)
• 9 myths about the Greek crisis (Politico)
• A Venture Capital Giant Says: Bubble? What Bubble? (Dealbook)
• Things That Matter (Certifiable Planner)
• Bitcoin Is Unsustainable (Vice/Motherboard)
• A Comprehensive List of Everyone Trying to Sever Ties With Donald Trump (Gawker)
• Another Opportunity to Test Who is Right About the Economy (Washington Monthly)
• Airbnb and the Internet Revolution (Stratechery)
• One mind-blowing chart shows why the Supreme Court took on gerrymandering (WonkBlog) see also Majorities back Court rulings on marriage, ACA (CNN)
• You Might Never Love Exercise (But Do it Anyway) (Lifehacker)