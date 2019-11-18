Kulioyo Trading Diary

周数Week 46:

日期Date:20191111- 20191116





Profit growth (WoW) : 3.67%

(Week On Week vs previous week)





本周获利交易记录

Trading History and gain of the week





交易单序号与MT4相符

Ticket number and Order number are tally with MT4









回归重点，外汇交易---高风险，高回报

Focus to Forex Trading, High Risk High Return !!!!!





外汇平台，FCA, ASIC, CBI, FSA Regulated.

Forex Platform Regulated by FCA, ASIC., CBI, FSA





外汇交易策略，如同厨艺煎炸爆炒，各有所好，能赚就好，不攻击不评论

My trading strategy cover from technical & fundamental analysis, as long as we see return and never criticize others.





Myfxbook 成绩作证， investors password 随机提供观摩操盘实录

Proven result by MyFxbook, investor password to be provided randomly.





本人提供代操盘，欢迎志同道合PM 详情

Fund Management available, kindly PM for more info or





Telegram





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