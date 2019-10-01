EA INVESTO - Modifications

EA Investo has the "Modifications" parameter in its settings. This parameter changes the strategy of the expert. This post describes the available modifications.





No. 0 Off

The main strategy, no modifications. Transactions open at the opening of the day. Pending limit orders are used. The direction is determined by a powerful algorithm that analyzes 8 currency pairs. A lot of deals.





No. 1 Pendulum (Pendulum)

In this modification, the expert will only buy on the resold market, and sell accordingly on the overbought one. The WPR indicator with a period of 5 on the daily timeframe is used to determine the necessary moments.

The transaction opening algorithm has been changed to meet the new conditions. As a result, the deals are very selective, and their number has decreased by about 5 times relative to the basic strategy.





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