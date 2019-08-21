EA Investo FAQ

Here you can find frequently asked questions about Investo trading system





I want to trade all the currency pairs available for EA. Is it necessary to attach an expert Advisor to each chart or is one enough?

In order for the EA to start trading a currency pair, it must be attached to the chart of this currency pair on the H1 timeframe. If you want to trade eight pairs available at the moment , you will need 8 charts. We recommend you to get acquainted with the results of joint work of all pairs at the same time: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/621016





I have attached EA Investo to 3 different currency pair charts(EURUSD, USDJPY, USDCAD). Should I change the Magic numbers so that they do not intersect?



This is not necessary, the magic numbers on different symbols do not intersect. But if you decide to trade two instances of the expert Advisor on one instrument, you need to increase the MagicNumber_ parameter by 2 for each instance of the expert Advisor(2000, 2002, 2004...). Since each instance takes two numbers.









Is there a version of the expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 ?



Yes there is. Full: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/41105 Free: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/41106









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