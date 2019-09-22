EA INVESTO - Settings
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EA INVESTO - Settings

22 September 2019, 18:33
Mikhail Sergeev
Mikhail Sergeev
0
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---=BUY SETTING=---   

  •  BUY - includes transactions for the purchase.
  •  BUY Trades % - number of trades(0-100).
  •  BUY OpenLevel % - indentation of the opening price in percentage of the embedded adaptive values.
  •  BUY StopLoss % - stoploss as a percentage of built-in adaptive values.
  •  BUY TakeProfit % - takeprofit as a percentage of built-in adaptive values.
  •  BUY TS type - type TrailingStop.
  •  BUY TS value - value TS.
---=SELL SETTING=---
  • Full analogy with the module purchase

---=MONEY MANAGEMENT SETTING =---

  • Lot - lot volume for BUY and SELL modules.
    • Negative values: constant lot. Example: Lot = -0.15 - a trade will be opened with a volume of 0.15 lots.
    • Positive fractional values < 1: maximum allowable risk for a trade in percent. Example: Lot = 0.05, the maximum risk is 5% of the available funds in the account.
    • Positive values > 1: maximum allowed risk for the transaction in the Deposit currency. Example: Lot = 100, the maximum risk of the transaction is $ 100.
  •  Modifications - select a modification that changes EA strategy.

---=ORDERS SETTING=---

  • MagicNumber_ - the beginning of the range of magic numbers occupied expert. The expert Advisor takes 2 numbers.
  • Slippage - permissible slippage.

---=SYMBOLS SETTING=---

  • In this section of settings you need to specify the full names of currency pairs(as they are recorded at your broker).  It is allowed not to specify suffixes and prefixes(for "EURUSD_i" - just specify EURUSD).
#EA Investo