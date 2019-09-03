HOW TO WIN WITH FOREX AUTOMATED TRADING ROBOTS AND EXPERT ADVISORS



You just saw an amazing back test on an Expert Advisor. You get really excited and purchase it, thinking you finally found the BEST EA that will bring you quick fast money like a genie in a bottle. You load the EA on a live funds account before testing on a Demo. Then all of a sudden the Forex market has a news release and drives the currency pairs you are trading in the wrong direction of the trades your brand new EA just opened. Was this the Expert Advisor's fault, your fault, or the EA developer's fault for NOT instructing you what to do when the market WILL eventually smack you with heavy drawdown with even the BEST Strategy.



THERE IS NO EXPERT ADVISOR THAT CAN PREDICT 100% OF THE TIME, EVERY MARKET MOVE.

I REPEAT," "THERE IS NO EXPERT ADVISOR THAT CAN PREDICT 100% OF THE TIME, EVERY MARKET MOVE. "



So then how does anyone profit with a Forex Automated Trading Expert Advisor? The Answer is Simple, but doing it is not simple because you will still need to exercise discipline. The answer is manually closing out your trades when you find yourself in profit and relaxing for the rest of the week. What day you decide to stop trading is entirely up to you. You do not want to trade like this? Go ahead and run any EA all week long, every week and at some point you will blow your account no matter how great the EA is. It is just the SAD truth.

I love EA's. EA's are my life. I trade every week with EA's and have learned that there is NO OTHER WAY to PROFIT UNLESS YOU MIX YOUR EA TRADING WITH YOUR OWN MANUAL CLOSING. The EA can do most of the work for you BUT you decide when to STOP trading.

I develop and sell Expert Advisors but this advice will work with any Expert Advisor as long as it has a really good strategy to open a trade. If you are a customer of mine you will receive ongoing support and tips for being consistently profitable.

EA MONSTER - This EA has Hundreds of Build your Own Sophisticated Strategies in One EA. I also supply some of the best tested setting files as well as a state of the Art Default strategy that with only slight modifications to it you can create many new profitable strategies. It may be the only EA you will ever need for the rest of your life. The list of features and inputs will rival just about any EA on the planet, period.



100 ONE HUNDRED AUTOMATED FOREX STRATEGIES - No Setting Files Needed. This Expert Advisor gives you fast and easy access to 140 custom automated Forex strategies. Within Seconds you can test or trade any of these 140 automated Forex trading strategies. This EA is for those who want 140 hand picked Strategies that load fast without having to figure out complex inputs.

AGGRESSIVE GRID SNIPER - This EA uses an Average Daily range to adjust Grids and also Open and close Trades. The system is entirely adjustable and works fantastic. Just like any other EA you will always need to know when to stop trading and relax.



So in conclusion, there is no perfect expert advisor anywhere where you will sit back and not know anything about trading and just make tons of money and retire. If you are trading with a Forex Expert Advisor trading robot you will need to at least know some basic money management and the way the market behaves in heavy news releases. When you purchase an expert advisor never fall for outlandish promises of ridiculously huge returns overnight. Be realistic my friends! If you can make 10% to 20% a month using some common sense and great money management your Forex Expert Advisor is a fantastic tool to get you into a trade that you would NOT be able to get into unless you are sitting in front of your computer and starting at 20 or 30 pairs for 48 hours straight. The EA will get you into those positions and then you can set an alert to know you just opened a trade.... Then watch it..... Take your profit and relax....

ARE YOU READY TO GET REAL PROFITS USING EXPERT ADVISORS, OR WILL YOU CONTINUE FEEDING ON THE FOREX LYING BULL SHIT BLASTED ALL OVER ONLINE?



























