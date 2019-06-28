Trading with Weis Wave with Speed Index

Is AUDJPY ready to turn down or at least retrace?

Let's read the market:

1. Found resistance and started ranging between support and resistance

2. Many High Speed Index on the up waves 29.3, 44.6 , 23.5, 35.6.

Enter short only if it breaks support.

So what I will do is put my Trendline Cross indicator at Support to Alert me and then I will reexamine the situation.









to be continued...

***Don't forget to "Like" if you like***

Upadate: 30/6/2019 00:42





… that is why I said wait for it to break support … they decided to push it up more - you should not have entered short.







