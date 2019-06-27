Trading with Weis Wave with Speed Index

0
4 Reasons why EG should go down:
- Resistance
- First Push with high down volume and High Speed Index 98.1
- Decreasing Up volume waves
- Second Push with high down volume and High Speed Index 28.4
to be continued...
Update: 2/7/2019 9:40.
That was a tough one but finally played out as forecasted. After hitting resistance four times and producing two false breaks eating a lot of stop losses ,it went down and broke support with high volume. Now we are on Fib area and we need to see how it's going to react.