Trading with Weis Wave with Speed Index
Trading with Weis Wave with Speed Index

27 June 2019, 09:16
Trade The Volume Waves Single Member P.C.
Panagiotis Diamantopoulos
4 Reasons why EG should go down:

  1. Resistance
  2. First Push with high down volume and High Speed Index 98.1
  3. Decreasing Up volume waves
  4. Second Push with high down volume and High Speed Index 28.4

 

EG before

to be continued...

Update: 2/7/2019 9:40.

EG after

That was a tough one but  finally played out as forecasted. After hitting resistance four times and producing two false breaks eating a lot of stop losses ,it went down and broke support with high volume. Now we are on Fib area and we need to see how it's going to react.

 




#weis wave