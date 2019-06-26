Trading with Weis Wave with Speed Index
Trading with Weis Wave with Speed Index

26 June 2019, 21:31
Trade The Volume Waves Single Member P.C.
Panagiotis Diamantopoulos
This is  why EJ went up today:

  1. Very High Volume Up Wave - some retracement expected
  2. Reached Fib Area
  3. Decreasing volume on the down moves

  4. Last down wave has a High Speed Index of 31.7


