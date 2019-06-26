All Blogs / Analytics & Forecasts All Blogs Analytics & ForecastsWeekly TrendsForecastsTrading SystemsMy TradingChartsTrading StrategiesStatisticsTrading IdeasScalpingNeural NetworksWave CountMarket NewsCurrencyMetalsCrude OilCompany NewsEventsBanksBrokersLaw/RegulationsOther Rules Analytics & Forecasts Trading with Weis Wave with Speed Index 26 June 2019, 21:31 Panagiotis Diamantopoulos 0 117 This is why EJ went up today: Very High Volume Up Wave - some retracement expected Reached Fib Area Decreasing volume on the down moves Last down wave has a High Speed Index of 31.7 #weis wave To add comments, please log in or register Weis Wave with Speed Index System Trading Systems 218 0 This is "How to Read the Chart" using Weis Wave with Speed Index Trading Strategies 267 0 2 CADJPY - That text book entry still going, 234 pips and looks that it has more. Analytics & Forecasts 139 0 Reading the charts, not trading because an indicator signaled. Forecasts 279 0 Beautiful Friday Trades - TRADING WITH WEIS WAVE WITH SPEED INDEX Trading Systems 213 0 Many beautiful setups on Friday GJ 70pips, GU 90pips, EJ 48pips, GC 45pips, UCad 100pips, AJ 83pips Analytics & Forecasts 180 0 WEIS WAVE - LEARN HOW TO TRADE WITH WEIS WAVE WITH SPEED INDEX-New Video Analytics & Forecasts 314 0 Weis Wave - Learn How to Trade with Weis Wave with Speed Index Trading Systems 511 0 Blog Posts Moving - TRADING WITH WEIS WAVE WITH SPEED INDEX Analytics & Forecasts 218 0 1 GBPJPY - Triple Plutus patterns just kept going 225 PIPS - TRADING WITH WEIS WAVE WITH SPEED INDEX Analytics & Forecasts 328 0 1 Unlock the secret of successful trend trading with the Anti EMA indicator! Analytics & Forecasts 7 0 $4,641 Profit By 'Nested Zones' Strategy Using 'Supply Demand EA ProBot' Scalping 22 0 A New Era Of Automated Trading Trading Systems 33 0 Should You Let AI Trade for You or Just Advise You? (The 2026 Decision) My Trading 31 0 Market Golden Goose EA - User Manual Other 22 0 Documentation for Market Profile Session Other 26 0 Documentation for Market Profile Suite Other 28 0 ☑ Trade Only the True Breakouts that truly matter. Analytics & Forecasts 36 0 1 141 Top 5 High-Impact Economic Events This Week (January 19–23, 2026) 226 Gold Daily Analysis (19 January 2026): Hanging Man Pattern and Market Context 129 Mastering XAUUSD Daily: What Smart Traders Are Watching Today, January 19,2026 forex technical analysis eurusd EUR/USD gbpusd gold usdjpy GBP/USD usd/jpy usd Trading AUD/USD usd/chf S&P 500 forecast usd/cad Fed bitcoin Fxwirepro dax fundamental analysis VistaBrokers Gold spot ($) Silver spot ($) Crude Oil (WTI) USD/TRY audusd EUR forex news ECB